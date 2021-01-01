Intel Core i7 10850H vs i3 10110U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 10110U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Newer - released 7-months later
- 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i3 10110U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +22%
494
404
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +283%
2882
753
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +23%
2871
2342
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +211%
12630
4056
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Core i3 10110U +1%
1007
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +67%
3076
1843
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i3-10110U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|27x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i3 10110U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
