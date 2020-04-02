Intel Core i7 10850H vs i3 10320
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i3 10320 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10320 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +2%
485
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +16%
2806
2414
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2784
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1187
Core i3 10320 +4%
1231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +26%
5418
4302
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|154 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i3-10320
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i3 10320 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
