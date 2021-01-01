Intel Core i7 10850H vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 46% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1237 vs 1100 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2866
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +9%
2832
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +22%
12769
10465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +12%
1240
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +55%
6120
3959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
