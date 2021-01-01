Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Core i3 8145U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10850H vs i3 8145U

Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
Intel Core i3 8145U
Intel Core i7 10850H
Intel Core i3 8145U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.1 GHz i3 8145U with 2-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8145U and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 31% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
  • Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 982 vs 865 points
Advantages of Intel Core i3 8145U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +331%
2882
Core i3 8145U
669
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +34%
2871
Core i3 8145U
2150
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +230%
12630
Core i3 8145U
3828
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +61%
3076
Core i3 8145U
1913

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and i3 8145U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 August 28, 2018
Launch price - 281 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-10850H i3-8145U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page Intel Core i3 8145U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8145U or i7 10850H?
