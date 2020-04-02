Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +9%
494
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +35%
2894
2142
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +6%
2859
2697
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +46%
13149
9002
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +4%
1203
1156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +35%
5591
4127
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Ryzen 7 4800HS and Core i7 10850H
- Ryzen 7 4800H and Core i7 10850H
- Ryzen 9 4900H and Core i7 10850H
- Core i9 9880H and Core i7 10850H
- Ryzen 9 4900HS and Core i7 10850H
- Core i7 1065G7 and Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4500U and Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 5 4600H and Core i5 10300H
- Core i7 10510U and Core i5 10300H
- Ryzen 7 4700U and Core i5 10300H