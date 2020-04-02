Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Core i5 1030NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 1030NG7

Intel Core i7 10850H
Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
Intel Core i5 1030NG7
Intel Core i5 1030NG7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1030NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1030NG7 and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 46% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1030NG7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 10 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +139%
12827
Core i5 1030NG7
5363
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and i5 1030NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i7-10850H i5-1030NG7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page Intel Core i5 1030NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

