Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 10310U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.7 GHz i5 10310U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10310U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +21%
2859
2360
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +92%
13149
6833
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +13%
1203
1067
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +66%
5591
3364
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-10310U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|17x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 10310U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 10510U
- Intel Core i5 10310U and Intel Core i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 10310U and Intel Core i5 10210U
- Intel Core i5 10310U and Intel Core i5 1035G1
- Intel Core i5 10310U and Intel Core i5 10400H
- Intel Core i5 10310U and Intel Core i7 10810U