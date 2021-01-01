Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Core i5 10400: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 10400

Intel Core i7 10850H
VS
Intel Core i5 10400
Intel Core i7 10850H
Intel Core i5 10400

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 10400 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400 and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10400 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
2865
Core i5 10400 +13%
3245
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +1%
12619
Core i5 10400
12496
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H
3056
Core i5 10400 +93%
5884

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and i5 10400

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 182 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10850H i5-10400
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 27x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page Intel Core i5 10400 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 1065G7
3. Intel Core i7 10850H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
4. Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i7 10875H
5. Intel Core i7 10850H and Intel Core i9 9880H
6. Intel Core i5 10400 and AMD Ryzen 5 3600
7. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10600K
8. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 10600
9. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 1035G1
10. Intel Core i5 10400 and Intel Core i5 9400

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400 or i7 10850H?
EnglishРусский