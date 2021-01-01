Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 11320H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1236 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1198
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7509
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2770
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12315
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1245
Core i5 11320H +17%
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +2%
5564
5451
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|June 21, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-11320H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.5-3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|25-32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100-1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 11320H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|4
