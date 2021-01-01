Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 11400H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 1-year and 1-month later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1387 vs 982 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2882
Core i5 11400H +31%
3773
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2871
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
994
Core i5 11400H +40%
1391
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3076
Core i5 11400H +63%
5027
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|250 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|22x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1