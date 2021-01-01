Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 11500H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- More powerful Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) integrated graphics: 0.742 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 21% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1506 vs 1247 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i5 11500H +24%
1497
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7481
Core i5 11500H +29%
9648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2780
Core i5 11500H +16%
3211
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12362
Core i5 11500H +40%
17286
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1250
Core i5 11500H +21%
1518
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5713
Core i5 11500H +19%
6809
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-11500H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.4-2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|24-29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|256
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|32
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 11500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
