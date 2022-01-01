Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 12600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz i5 12600H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Please note that the tests on the i5 12600H are done on engineering sample provided by our insiders. The data will be more accurate after we get the final version of this CPU.
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12600H
- Newer - released 1-year and 10-months later
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1205
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
7508
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2756
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
12157
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1217
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5497
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-12600H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 12600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
