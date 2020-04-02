Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 8250U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.6 GHz i5 8250U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 2-years and 8-months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 50% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 24% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1089 vs 879 points
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8250U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +39%
485
348
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +130%
2800
1215
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +41%
2774
1961
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +116%
12827
5940
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +23%
1083
877
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +61%
4584
2841
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 21, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|297 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Kaby Lake R
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-8250U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1356
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|16x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 8250U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|12
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
