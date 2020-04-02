Intel Core i7 10850H vs i5 8259U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i5 8259U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 2 years later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 8.3 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8259U
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 28 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +29%
485
375
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +70%
2806
1655
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +26%
2784
2216
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +59%
12886
8112
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +31%
1187
903
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +39%
5418
3911
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 3, 2018
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i5-8259U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 655
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|-
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i5 8259U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
