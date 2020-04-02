Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10850H or Core i5 9300H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300H and 10850H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +58%
2894
Core i5 9300H
1835
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +17%
2859
Core i5 9300H
2444
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +63%
13149
Core i5 9300H
8062
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +17%
1203
Core i5 9300H
1028
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +73%
5591
Core i5 9300H
3238

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10850H and i5 9300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 April 23, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-10850H i5-9300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.7 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 128K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10850H official page Intel Core i5 9300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

