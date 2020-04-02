Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 4.14 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +11%
494
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +92%
2894
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +17%
2859
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +85%
13149
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +60%
1203
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +96%
5591
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
