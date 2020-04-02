Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 1060NG7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 34% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
- Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 10 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 12.5 GB/s (27%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +10%
485
441
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +79%
2800
1562
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +46%
2774
1894
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +106%
12827
6234
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1083
Core i7 1060NG7 +6%
1153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +54%
4584
2984
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|March 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake Y
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-1060NG7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 (64 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|27x
|12x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|48K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|2MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|58.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1