Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 10610U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10610U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10610U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +12%
494
440
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +123%
2894
1300
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +11%
2859
2587
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +78%
13149
7384
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +7%
1203
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +48%
5591
3772
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10610U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10610U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 1065G7
- Intel Core i7 10850H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 10850H or i7 10510U
- Intel Core i7 10610U or i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10610U or i7 9750H
- Intel Core i7 10610U or AMD Ryzen 7 4700U
- Intel Core i7 10610U or i7 1165G7
- Intel Core i7 10610U or AMD Ryzen 5 4600U