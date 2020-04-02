Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 10700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.8 GHz i7 10700K (desktop) with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Consumes up to 64% less energy than the Core i7 10700K – 45 vs 125 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
494
Core i7 10700K +6%
522
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2894
Core i7 10700K +70%
4923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2859
Core i7 10700K +9%
3120
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
13149
Core i7 10700K +52%
19955
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i7 10700K +8%
1295
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5591
Core i7 10700K +63%
9107
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|389 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|125 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 10850H and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10850H and Core i7 1065G7
- Core i7 10850H and Ryzen 5 4600H
- Core i7 10850H and Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 10850H and Core i7 10510U
- Core i7 10700K and Core i7 10750H
- Core i7 10700K and Ryzen 7 3700X
- Core i7 10700K and Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 10700K and Core i9 10850K
- Core i7 10700K and Ryzen 9 3950X