Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 10750H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H against the 2.6 GHz i7 10750H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +1%
494
491
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +5%
2894
2749
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +3%
2859
2768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +2%
13149
12845
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1203
Core i7 10750H +1%
1214
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +1%
5591
5526
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10750H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10750H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
