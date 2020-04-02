Intel Core i7 10850H vs i7 10810U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.7 GHz Intel Core i7 10850H against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10850H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +16%
494
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +48%
2894
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +17%
2859
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +44%
13149
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10850H +2%
1203
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10850H +46%
5591
3841
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.7 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|-
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
