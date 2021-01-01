Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
81
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
38
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
72
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
66
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Newer - released 1-year and 3-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 3600 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Ryzen 5 3600 +1%
483
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +3%
3689
3578
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +7%
2775
2600
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15727
Ryzen 5 3600 +14%
17966
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +1%
1301
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +17%
7888
6737
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|199 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 3600 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
