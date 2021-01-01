Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 5 4600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

Intel Core i7 10870H
Intel Core i7 10870H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600H and 10870H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +11%
2805
Ryzen 5 4600H
2520
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +9%
16246
Ryzen 5 4600H
14886
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10870H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 10, 2020 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10870H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i7 10870H or Core i7 10750H
2. Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 7 3700X
3. Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 9 4900H
4. Core i7 10870H or Core i7 8750H
5. Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 9 5900HX
6. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i7 10750H
7. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i7 1065G7
8. Ryzen 5 4600H or Ryzen 7 4800H
9. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 10210U
10. Ryzen 5 4600H or Core i5 1035G4

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 4600H or Intel Core i7 10870H?
EnglishРусский