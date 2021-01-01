Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10870H or Ryzen 5 5500U: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5500U and 10870H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1111 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 25 vs 45 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +40%
3689
Ryzen 5 5500U
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +11%
2775
Ryzen 5 5500U
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +14%
15727
Ryzen 5 5500U
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +17%
1301
Ryzen 5 5500U
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +44%
7888
Ryzen 5 5500U
5471

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10870H and AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released September 10, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10870H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 7

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 21x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 10-25 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U or Intel Core i7 10870H?
