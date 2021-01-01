Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 25% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 15% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1282 vs 1111 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +4%
480
460
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +40%
3689
2644
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +11%
2775
2509
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +14%
15727
13764
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +17%
1301
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +44%
7888
5471
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
