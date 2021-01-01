Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
481
Ryzen 5 5600H +10%
531
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3695
Ryzen 5 5600H +1%
3735
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2797
Ryzen 5 5600H +10%
3078
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15727
Ryzen 5 5600H +17%
18364
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1286
Ryzen 5 5600H +7%
1381
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +12%
7805
6952
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
