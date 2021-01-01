Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H (laptop) against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3700X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +2%
502
494
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3475
Ryzen 7 3700X +40%
4859
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +3%
2805
2732
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16246
Ryzen 7 3700X +43%
23151
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1255
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8624
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|329 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3700X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
