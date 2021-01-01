Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H against the 2.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.5 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3689
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 7 5800HS +8%
1408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +9%
7888
7230
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|28x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.3 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
