Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H (laptop) against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 5800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 33% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1704 vs 1282 points
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
480
Ryzen 7 5800X +25%
599
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3689
Ryzen 7 5800X +64%
6034
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2775
Ryzen 7 5800X +27%
3527
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15727
Ryzen 7 5800X +83%
28834
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
Ryzen 7 5800X +31%
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7888
Ryzen 7 5800X +32%
10420
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|449 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|38x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 5800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
