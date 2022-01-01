Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H VS Intel Core i7 10870H AMD Ryzen 7 6800H We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences What are the key differences between 6800H and 10870H Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H 6% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.7 GHz) Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later

More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers

Supports quad-channel memory

Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1513 vs 1210 points

General Vendor Intel AMD Released September 10, 2020 January 4, 2022 Type Laptop Laptop instruction set x86-64 x86-64 Codename Comet Lake Rembrandt Model number i7-10870H - Socket BGA-1440 FP7 Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon 680M Performance Cores 8 8 Threads 16 16 Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 3.2 GHz Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz Multiplier 22x 32x Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s - L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core) L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core) L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared) Unlocked Multiplier No No Power Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm TDP 45 W 45 W Max. temperature 100°C 95°C iGPU Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 2200 MHz Shading Units 192 768 TMUs 24 48 ROPs 3 32 Execution Units 24 12 TGP 15 W 15 W Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz - iGPU FLOPS Core i7 10870H 0.38 TFLOPS Ryzen 7 6800H 3.686 TFLOPS Memory support Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400 Memory Size 128 GB - Max. Memory Channels 2 4 Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s - ECC Support No - Misc Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0 PCI Express Lanes 16 20