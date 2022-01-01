Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 28% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1551 vs 1210 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1227
Ryzen 9 6900HX +36%
1664
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9909
Ryzen 9 6900HX +48%
14696
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15166
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1216
Ryzen 9 6900HX +28%
1558
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7078
Ryzen 9 6900HX +36%
9649
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-5200, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
