Intel Core i7 10870H vs i5 10300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 10300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 6-months later
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +4%
480
461
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +73%
3689
2133
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +4%
2775
2662
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +79%
15727
8788
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +7%
1301
1213
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +79%
7888
4405
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i5-10300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i5 10300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
