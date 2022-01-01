Intel Core i7 10870H vs i5 10500
We compared two CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Newer - released 5-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +13%
1227
1088
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +21%
9909
8220
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Core i5 10500 +2%
2802
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +16%
15166
13068
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +6%
1216
1151
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +22%
7078
5820
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|May 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i5-10500
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1200
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1150 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|192
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|3
|Execution Units
|24
|24
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i5 10500 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
