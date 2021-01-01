Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10870H or Intel Core i5 11300H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10870H vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Intel Core i7 10870H
VS
Intel Core i5 11300H
Intel Core i7 10870H
Intel Core i5 11300H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11300H and 10870H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10870H and Intel Core i5 11300H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 10, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-10870H i5-11300H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 26-31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page Intel Core i5 11300H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Core i7 10870H
2. Core i9 10980HK vs Core i7 10870H
3. Core i7 11800H vs Core i7 10870H
4. Ryzen 7 5800H vs Core i7 10870H
5. Ryzen 9 5900HS vs Core i7 10870H
6. Ryzen 7 4800H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
7. Core i5 10300H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
8. Core i5 1135G7 vs Intel Core i5 11300H
9. Ryzen 5 5600H vs Intel Core i5 11300H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11300H or Intel Core i7 10870H?
EnglishРусский