Intel Core i7 10870H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 14% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +6%
480
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +79%
3689
2062
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15727
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1301
1384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +66%
7888
4746
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|26-31x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1