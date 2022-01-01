Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10870H or Core i5 11400H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10870H vs i5 11400H

Intel Core i7 10870H
VS
Intel Core i5 11400H
Intel Core i7 10870H
Intel Core i5 11400H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11400H and 10870H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1210 points
  • Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H
15166
Core i5 11400H +7%
16256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10870H and i5 11400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 10, 2020 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Comet Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-10870H i5-11400H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 22x 22-27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1200 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10870H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11400H
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page Intel Core i5 11400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

