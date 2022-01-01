Intel Core i7 10870H vs i5 11400H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.2-2.7 GHz i5 11400H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11400H
- Newer - released 8-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 18% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1427 vs 1210 points
- Around 5.4 GB/s (12%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1227
Core i5 11400H +42%
1737
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +6%
9909
9367
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Core i5 11400H +12%
3068
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15166
Core i5 11400H +7%
16256
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1216
Core i5 11400H +18%
1431
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +11%
7078
6360
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|May 11, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i5-11400H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|22-27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1450 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|128
|TMUs
|24
|16
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|16
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i5 11400H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
