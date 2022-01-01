Intel Core i7 10870H vs i5 12500H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.5 GHz i5 12500H with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 12500H
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 38% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1665 vs 1210 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1227
Core i5 12500H +40%
1722
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9909
Core i5 12500H +49%
14751
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2744
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15166
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1216
Core i5 12500H +37%
1670
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7078
Core i5 12500H +49%
10513
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i5-12500H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Performance
|Cores
|8
|12
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|18MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1200 MHz
|1300 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i5 12500H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1