Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10870H or Core i7 1065G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10870H vs i7 1065G7

Intel Core i7 10870H
VS
Intel Core i7 1065G7
Intel Core i7 10870H
Intel Core i7 1065G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1065G7 and 10870H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
  • Has 4 more physical cores
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +121%
9731
Core i7 1065G7
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +74%
15129
Core i7 1065G7
8678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10870H and i7 1065G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released September 10, 2020 August 1, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Ice Lake
Model number i7-10870H i7-1065G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.2 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5 GHz 3.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 22x 13x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 5120x3200 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10870H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 1065G7
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10870H official page Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -
Instruction Set - SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 10870H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 10870H vs Intel Core i7 10875H
3. Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800H
4. Intel Core i7 10870H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
5. Intel Core i7 10870H vs Intel Core i7 11800H
6. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 10750H
7. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
8. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
9. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 1135G7
10. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i5 10210U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1065G7 or i7 10870H?
EnglishРусский