Intel Core i7 10870H vs i7 1065G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 1.3 GHz i7 1065G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Newer - released 1-year and 2-months later
- Has 4 more physical cores
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 28% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1065G7
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10870H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +6%
1218
1149
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +121%
9731
4407
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +12%
2723
2436
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +74%
15129
8678
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1212
1212
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +67%
6890
4127
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|August 1, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Ice Lake
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i7-1065G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1526
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Plus Graphics G7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|4
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|1.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|22x
|13x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|512
|TMUs
|24
|64
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i7 1065G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|-
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
