Intel Core i7 10870H vs i7 10850H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.2 GHz Intel Core i7 10870H with 8-cores against the 2.7 GHz i7 10850H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10870H
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10850H
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +2%
502
492
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +22%
3496
2866
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2818
2832
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +25%
16009
12769
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10870H +2%
1259
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10870H +22%
7482
6120
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|September 10, 2020
|April 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-10870H
|i7-10850H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.2 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5 GHz
|5.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|22x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10870H official page
|Intel Core i7 10850H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
