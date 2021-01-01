Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1103 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +7%
1227
1152
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8779
Ryzen 5 4600HS +1%
8843
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +13%
2764
2437
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +6%
15548
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +14%
1243
1091
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +40%
7169
5130
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1500 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|384
|TMUs
|24
|24
|ROPs
|3
|8
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
