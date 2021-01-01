Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Ryzen 5 4600HS: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4600HS and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 4600HS – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 14% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1262 vs 1103 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +6%
15548
Ryzen 5 4600HS
14626
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 7, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 2
Model number i7-10875H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 5 4600HS
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

