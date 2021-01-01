Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5500U with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 more physical cores
- 27% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1233 vs 1111 points
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5500U
- Newer - released 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 44% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 25 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +11%
508
458
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +38%
3609
2618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +13%
2864
2534
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +15%
16020
13952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +11%
1237
1118
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +13%
6307
5570
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 7
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|10-25 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
