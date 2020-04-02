Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Ryzen 5 5600H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Intel Core i7 10875H
Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600H and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
  • 24% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +50%
8595
Ryzen 5 5600H
5726

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35-54 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Intel Core i7 10875H?
