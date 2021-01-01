Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Ryzen 5 5600X: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop) with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5600X and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 7-months later
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1233 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
3620
Ryzen 5 5600X +21%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
2852
Ryzen 5 5600X +19%
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
16001
Ryzen 5 5600X +41%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1248
Ryzen 5 5600X +35%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
6372
Ryzen 5 5600X +33%
8500

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 299 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i7-10875H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i7 10875H?
