Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
We compared two 8-core CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) against the 3.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3800X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 7 3800X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3800X
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 16 MB larger L3 cache size
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
492
Ryzen 7 3800X +2%
500
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3534
Ryzen 7 3800X +41%
4978
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +5%
2840
2699
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15966
Ryzen 7 3800X +46%
23302
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1266
Ryzen 7 3800X +3%
1308
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6808
Ryzen 7 3800X +33%
9075
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|July 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|399 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|39x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 3800X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
