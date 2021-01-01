Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Ryzen 7 5800U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
Intel Core i7 10875H
AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H against the 1.9 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 5800U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5800U and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 5800U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 22.47 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 12% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1408 vs 1262 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1227
Ryzen 7 5800U +14%
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1243
Ryzen 7 5800U +12%
1393
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 7 5800U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i7-10875H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1750 MHz
Shading Units 192 512
TMUs 24 32
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 5800U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page AMD Ryzen 7 5800U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

