Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 physical cores more
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
507
Ryzen 9 3950X +3%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3637
Ryzen 9 3950X +152%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +6%
2915
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16251
Ryzen 9 3950X +145%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1284
Ryzen 9 3950X +1%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6951
Ryzen 9 3950X +115%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i9 9900K
- Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
- Intel Core i7 10875H and Intel Core i9 10980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900KF