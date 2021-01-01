Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.6 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
- Newer - released 10-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1233 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
511
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3620
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2852
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Ryzen 9 5900H +25%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6372
Ryzen 9 5900H +40%
8913
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|-
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
