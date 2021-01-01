Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
100
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
- Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 6-months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1685 vs 1262 points
- Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1227
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8779
Ryzen 9 5950X +192%
25618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2764
Ryzen 9 5950X +25%
3461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
15548
Ryzen 9 5950X +196%
46076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1243
Ryzen 9 5950X +34%
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7169
Ryzen 9 5950X +122%
15930
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|799 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|34x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|-
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|-
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|Shading Units
|192
|-
|TMUs
|24
|-
|ROPs
|3
|-
|Execution Units
|24
|-
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
