Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 10875H
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.9 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 48 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 6-months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 34% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1685 vs 1262 points
  • Around 1.88 GB/s (4%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1227
Ryzen 9 5950X +30%
1600
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
8779
Ryzen 9 5950X +192%
25618
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
2764
Ryzen 9 5950X +25%
3461
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
15548
Ryzen 9 5950X +196%
46076
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1243
Ryzen 9 5950X +34%
1669
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
7169
Ryzen 9 5950X +122%
15930

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 799 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake-H Zen 3
Model number i7-10875H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 16
Threads 16 32
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 -
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz -
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz -
Shading Units 192 -
TMUs 24 -
ROPs 3 -
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W -
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 9 5950X
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5950X or Intel Core i7 10875H?
