Intel Core i7 10875H vs AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
- 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Has 56 physical cores more
- Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +1%
507
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3637
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +595%
25263
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +13%
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
16251
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +399%
81158
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +1%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6951
Ryzen Threadripper 3990X +239%
23555
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|January 10, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|3990 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Comet Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-10850H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|sTRX4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|64
|Threads
|16
|128
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|4.3 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|23x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|-
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|-
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|128MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|280 W
|Max. temperature
|-
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|256 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|95.37 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|88
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Core i7 9750H and Core i7 10875H
- Core i9 9980HK and Core i7 10875H
- Core i9 9880H and Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 8750H and Core i7 10875H
- Core i7 9700K and Core i7 10875H
- Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Core i9 10900X and Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Core i9 10980XE and Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
- Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen Threadripper 3990X