We compared two CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H (laptop) with 8-cores against the 2.9 GHz AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X (desktop) with 64-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Consumes up to 84% less energy than the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X – 45 vs 280 Watt
  • 19% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X
  • Has 56 physical cores more
  • Has 112 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 49.57 GB/s (108%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Supports up to 256 GB DDR4-3200 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 2, 2020 January 10, 2020
Launch price - 3990 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Comet Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-10850H -
Socket BGA-1440 sTRX4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 8 64
Threads 16 128
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache - 96K (per core)
L2 Cache - 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 128MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 280 W
Max. temperature - 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 256 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 95.37 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 88

