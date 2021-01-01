Intel Core i7 10875H vs Apple M1
We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
90
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
34
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
98
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
71
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
- 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
- Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 14 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8-months later
- Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1233 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +24%
511
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +69%
3620
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2852
Apple M1 +32%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +5%
16001
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1248
Apple M1 +41%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6372
Apple M1 +20%
7634
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Apple
|Released
|April 2, 2020
|November 20, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Comet Lake-H
|Icestorm and Firestorm
|Model number
|i7-10875H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|Apple M-Socket
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Apple M1 GPU
Performance
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|5.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|23x
|0x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|320K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|12MB (shared)
|L3 Cache
|16MB (shared)
|-
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Transistors
|-
|16 billions
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|5 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|14 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2933
|LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|16 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|45.8 GB/s
|68.25 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 10875H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
