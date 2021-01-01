Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Apple M1: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs Apple M1

Intel Core i7 10875H
VS
Apple M1
Intel Core i7 10875H
Apple M1

We compared two 8-core laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H against the 2.1 GHz Apple M1. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between M1 and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1
  • Consumes up to 69% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 14 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer - released 8-months later
  • Around 22.45 GB/s (49%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1735 vs 1233 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +24%
511
Apple M1
412
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +69%
3620
Apple M1
2137
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
2852
Apple M1 +32%
3768
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +5%
16001
Apple M1
15279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1248
Apple M1 +41%
1761
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
6372
Apple M1 +20%
7634

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and Apple M1

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 2, 2020 November 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake-H Icestorm and Firestorm
Model number i7-10875H -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 GPU

Performance

Cores 8 8
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 320K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 12MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 16 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 14 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 16 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 68.25 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

