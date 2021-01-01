Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or M1 Pro: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 2.0 GHz Apple M1 Pro with 10-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between Pro and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2933 RAM
  • 59% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 3.2 GHz)
Advantages of Apple M1 Pro
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • More powerful Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) integrated graphics: 5.2 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Around 159 GB/s (347%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More modern manufacturing process – 5 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Consumes up to 33% less energy than the Core i7 10875H – 30 vs 45 Watt
  • 40% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1745 vs 1247 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1250
M1 Pro +23%
1540
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
8980
M1 Pro +37%
12346
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H
1250
M1 Pro +42%
1769
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H
7347
M1 Pro +74%
12785

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and Apple M1 Pro

General

Vendor Intel Apple
Released April 2, 2020 October 18, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 ARMv8
Codename Comet Lake-H -
Model number i7-10875H -
Socket BGA-1440 Apple M-Socket
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)

Performance

Cores 8 10
Threads 16 10
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 23x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 192K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 24MB (shared)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 33.7 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 5 nm
TDP 45 W 30 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 450 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1296 MHz
Shading Units 192 2048
TMUs 24 128
ROPs 3 64
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 30 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 6016x3384 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 10875H
0.38 TFLOPS
M1 Pro +1268%
5.2 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 204.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 -
PCI Express Lanes 16 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Apple M1 Pro or Intel Core i7 10875H?
