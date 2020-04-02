Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 10875H or Core i3 10300: what's better?

Intel Core i7 10875H vs i3 10300

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.3 GHz Intel Core i7 10875H with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 10300 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10300 and 10875H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Has 4 physical cores more
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 10300 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • 16% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
  • Around 4.2 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +52%
3534
Core i3 10300
2319
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +74%
15966
Core i3 10300
9191
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 10875H +10%
1266
Core i3 10300
1150
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 10875H +50%
6808
Core i3 10300
4524

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 10875H and i3 10300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 2, 2020 May 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Comet Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-10850H i3-10300
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 4
Threads 16 8
Base Frequency 2.3 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 5.1 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 23x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache - 64K (per core)
L2 Cache - 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 16MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature - 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2933 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 45.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 10875H official page Intel Core i3 10300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16

